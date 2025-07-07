Ask Dr. Nandi: What are hydration multipliers, and should you be using them in the summer heat?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, with the summer heat, more people are turning to hydration multipliers. Do they really help, or are they just the latest trend?

So, what are hydration multipliers, and do they actually help?

Hydration multipliers have become quite popular. They’re flavored powders or drops you mix into water. They contain electrolytes, and the idea is that they help your body stay hydrated by replacing minerals lost through sweat.

Now, electrolytes are super important. Your body is about 60% water, and these minerals are in almost every fluid and cell in your body. They not only help balance your fluids but also keep your muscles and nerves working properly, support your heart rhythm, and move nutrients into your cells.

So, can hydration multipliers help? Yes, in some situations, like if you’re doing intense physical activity or spending lots of time in the heat. That’s when you're not just losing water, you're also sweating out important electrolytes, including sodium and chloride, plus smaller amounts of potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

But here’s the thing: for most people, plain water and healthy foods usually do the trick. However, if you’re not ready to eat yet, a hydration drink might help.

You really want to read the label. Some hydration multipliers have a lot of sugar or caffeine. Caffeine can actually dehydrate you. And too much sugar isn’t good, especially if you have diabetes or are watching your weight.

Also, be careful if you have kidney disease, high blood pressure, or heart problems, as your body might not handle those extra electrolytes well. If you have a chronic condition or take daily medications, it’s always a good idea to check with your doctor first.

Now, as a general rule, if you’re not sweating a lot or dealing with a stomach bug, you probably don’t need a hydration multiplier. That said, for most people, they’re likely fine once in a while, especially on hot days or after a tough workout.

Once again, water is still your best bet. But I know that some people think it’s too boring - I hear that from my patients too. But you can always spritz up the flavor by adding lemon, lime, or fresh fruit. Other options include sparkling water or club soda with a splash of juice - just watch out for added sugar.

