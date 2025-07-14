Ask Dr. Nandi: What do you need to know about avoiding summer migraines?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, summer is here, and so is an increased chance of experiencing worse migraines. Health experts say many migraine sufferers have more headaches this time of the year.

So why does this happen, and what can you do to lower your risk?

First, we should understand that migraine can be a disabling, chronic disease. It’s much more than just a headache disorder, and there are a variety of triggers. People with migraines may be sensitive to light, sound, smell, and movement.

So, if you suffer from migraines, you may have noticed that you are getting more headaches right now. And yes, you can blame it on the weather. There are several factors that lead to an increase in migraines and their severity during the summer months.

For example, if you’re out in the sun for a while and then you go inside where there’s air conditioning, the abrupt change in temperature can cause migraines.

Other triggers include a lack of sleep, too much caffeine, and drinking alcohol.

Here’s what you can do to help prevent worse migraines this season:



Avoid getting dehydrated. Drink plenty of water and beverages containing electrolytes.

Protect yourself from the sun by wearing sunglasses or a hat to help reduce light sensitivity.

Get enough rest and reduce your stress.

If you’re sensitive to odors, make sure to use sunscreen, insect repellent, and other summer products that do not have a fragrance.

Make sure your medications are stored in a cool, dark place, which will help maintain their effectiveness.

And finally, take time to relax! Spending just 30 minutes of “me” time each day to meditate, journal, pray, work out, or just be quiet will help you stay healthier and resistant to migraine triggers.

So, while there is no sure way to avoid every headache, you can take these steps to minimize them and their impact while you’re enjoying the summer.

