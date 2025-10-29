(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, with Halloween just days away and hand-foot-and-mouth disease spreading, parents may be worried about infections.

Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know about hand-foot-and-mouth disease

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is a very contagious and common viral illness. It’s caused by a group of viruses, most often the coxsackievirus A16. It mostly affects young children, especially in daycare centers and schools - like what we’re seeing at Pardee Elementary School in Dearborn Heights - but older kids and adults can get it too.

Now, hand, foot, and mouth disease can look pretty alarming. A rash or small bumps can develop on the hands and feet and may turn into blisters. Painful sores can form in the mouth or throat. Other symptoms include fever, sore throat, loss of appetite, and feeling run-down. So kids can feel pretty miserable for a few days.

But here’s the good news - it’s usually a minor illness, and serious problems are rare. Most kids recover in about a week to ten days. There’s no specific medicine for it, just supportive care. That means giving fluids to avoid dehydration – the most common complication - and using over-the-counter fever and pain relievers if needed. Just never give aspirin to children.

Kids are most contagious during the first week, but the virus can stay in their system for weeks, even after they’re feeling better.

When it comes to Halloween, if your child feels well and is fever-free, they can enjoy trick-or-treating. But if they’re sick - especially with open blisters or mouth sores - it’s best to stay home this year. That’s because hand, foot, and mouth spreads very easily, through coughs, sneezes, saliva, and even talking. It can also spread through fluid from blisters or traces of stool or poop, so shared toys, candy bowls, and doorbells can carry it too.

So the best way to prevent it is to wash hands often with soap and water, especially before eating candy or touching the face. Keep toys and frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs clean, and remind kids not to share food or drinks. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is sick, and please don’t let sick kids hand out candy.

If you think your child may be coming down with it, reach out to your doctor for guidance. With rest, fluids, and good hygiene, most kids bounce back quickly.