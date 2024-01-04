Ask Dr. Nandi: What wellness trends will be big in 2024?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a wave of health-conscious resolutions is sweeping across the nation, but what will be the hottest wellness trends in 2024?

As we step into the new year, it’s the perfect time to revamp your wellness goals and try out new things that could positively impact your health. As for what’s to come in 2024, here's a quick look at what we might see in the coming months.

Recent findings from a Forbes Health/OnePoll survey revealed physical health is the top New Year's resolution for 2024. What’s different this time is there’s an increased focus on social interaction. After years of pandemic-induced isolation, people are eager for healthy socializing. They're craving a sense of community that goes beyond just exercising. So I expect we’ll see more group workouts and a rise in social sports. Pickleball was hugely popular in 2023, but in 2024, it’s predicted that badminton will steal the spotlight. Despite being a low-impact game, it can still get your heart pumping, positively impacting cardiovascular and pulmonary function. An added benefit is that it can also boost mental well-being since it’s a highly social activity.

Next on the list is wearable health technology. Devices are expected to go beyond basic monitoring to include advanced screening features that give early warnings for potential health issues.

And, when it comes to health goals, experts predict people will shift away from short-term to long-term goals - focusing on building a body that lives longer and healthier. Longevity and self-care are evident in trends like plant-based eating, sleep health, and gut health. Also gaining popularity are rest and recovery post-workout, with the cold plunge making waves. It involves jumping into icy baths with the aim of reducing inflammation and delaying muscle soreness. Temperature therapy, especially the combination of hot and cold treatments, is emerging as the next big thing in holistic well-being.

Lastly, with drugs like Ozempic gaining traction, a comeback in weight loss-focused trends is expected. Supplements claiming weight loss benefits, like those with berberine, are gaining interest, even though scientific evidence supporting efficacy is lacking.

As we embrace 2024, it's clear there’s a focus on holistic health, community connections, and cutting-edge technologies. However, before you decide to take on anything new, please be sure to consult your family doctor to make sure it’s the right fit for you.

This week on the Dr. Nandi Show:

Are food sensitivities and allergies as life-threatening as we're led to believe? Dr. Partha Nandi, MD speaks with a mom whose son had a severe allergic reaction and passed away despite medical interventions like ventilator support and cooling blanket. Additionally, another mother shares how her two children were not acting well and how her persistence in finding a solution led to a celiac disease diagnosis. Plus, a gastroenterologist explains how gluten can work against the body when there's an allergy or sensitivity, and a registered dietitian explains how to change our diet to accommodate sensitivities. Tune in this Sunday January 7th at 5:00 PM.