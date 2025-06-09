Ask Dr. Nandi: Why TikTok skincare routines are not right, too expensive for teens

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a new study is raising red flags about teen skincare routines on TikTok. Researchers say many of these routines may actually harm the skin, and they’re not cheap.

It’s surprising that a lot of kids and teens are using and promoting skincare routines made for adults.

Now, researchers looked at 100 TikTok videos from creators between the ages of 7 and 18. They found that many of the routines used strong ingredients that can do more harm than good to young skin.

Many of the products contained alpha hydroxy acids, or AHAs for short. These exfoliants remove dead skin cells and can help even out skin tone. But they also make skin more sensitive to the sun and can lead to redness and dryness, especially if overused. The same goes for common vitamin-based ingredients like niacinamide. On top of that, more than 50% of the products had fragrance, which is a common trigger for allergic contact dermatitis. Plus, researchers identified 20 other inactive ingredients that are known to cause allergic reactions.

In total, 11 key ingredients were identified among the skincare routines that could irritate the skin, trigger allergies, and increase sun sensitivity.

That’s concerning because only about a quarter of the routines included sunscreen. That leaves skin unprotected from UV rays, raising the risk of sunburn and even skin cancer.

And then there’s the cost. The average routine had about six steps and included cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and serums. Monthly costs ranged from $168 to more than $500. That’s insanely costly, especially for kids who already have clear, youthful skin packed full of collagen that adults reminisce about.

This really doesn’t have to be complicated. If a child or teen doesn’t have acne, I recommend keeping it very simple: a gentle cleanser, a fragrance-free moisturizer, and a mineral-based sunscreen. That’s it.

Now, if a teen does have mild acne, they can try adding salicylic acid or a small amount of benzoyl peroxide. But again, keep it minimal. And if it doesn’t help, then talk to a board-certified dermatologist.

As for parents, I think it would be best to keep the conversation open. Ask your kids what they’re watching on social media, what they’re using, and why. Help them understand the difference between what's being marketed and what's helpful.

At this age, teen skin is naturally firm and elastic. Loading up on too many active ingredients, especially repeatedly, can actually do more harm than good. At the end of the day, skincare should support health, not damage your skin, or drain your wallet.