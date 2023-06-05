Belle Isle's beach remains closed due to high E. coli levels

(WXYZ) — Swimming at Belle Isle Beach remains off limits due to high levels of E. coli.

The beach being closed at Belle Isle is because the E. coli test number was super high. If a test count is more than 130 parts per billion, health officials will shut down the beach. And recently, the levels at Belle Isle were at 438 parts per billion.

Now, E. coli — short for Escherichia coli — are a large and diverse group of bacteria. Most strains are harmless, but some strains can make some people really sick. So when surface water — like at the beach — contains high levels, it means the water is most likely contaminated with feces. And there may be other disease-causing bacteria present as well.

So how might this affect our health? Well, the most common symptoms include gastrointestinal discomforts like vomiting and diarrhea, as well as skin rashes and eye and ear infections. Anyone can get infected, but young children, elderly folks, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness.

E. coli bacteria actually live in our digestive systems and also in warm-blooded animals. So when we have large rainstorms, that can cause animal poop – from birds, dogs, and raccoons, for example - to wash into the water. Other sources that may leak sewage indirectly into our lakes include storm sewers, roadside ditches, septic systems, and aging sanitary sewer pipes.

As for prevention, here’s my advice:



Before heading to the beach, check online to see if the beach has been closed. Once you’re there, always look for signage to see if there are any water advisories. Also, if you’re standing knee-deep in the water and can’t see your toes due to murky water, I would avoid swimming. Next, don’t swallow lake water, and make sure your kids know this as well. Lastly, skip feeding the pigeons, geese and any wildlife that hangs around the beach. And be sure to clean up after your dog if you bring them along for a swim.

We’re going to have some hot summer days ahead. And E. coli levels will most likely fluctuate during the summer months. And while it’s no fun when the beach is closed, it’s best to err on the side of caution and stay out of the water.