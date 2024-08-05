Blood donors urgently needed as American Red Cross reports emergency shortage

(WXYZ) — The American Red Cross is reporting an emergency blood shortage. With the nation’s supply critically low, donors are urgently needed to help meet the demand.

The national supply has dropped by over 25% since July 1. This has led to a critical shortage in Michigan and all across the country. Some blood products are actually being sent to hospitals at a faster pace than people are donating.

Now, it’s unfortunate that intense heatwaves disrupted nearly 100 blood drives in almost every state. And when you add in other factors like summertime events and vacations, the Red Cross ended up with a shortfall of over 19,000 donations last month.

So, which blood type is critically low right now?

First, remember that all blood types are needed. But there’s an urgent demand right now for Type O blood. Distributions are well below what hospitals rely on. Both O positive and O negative are crucial for patients in life-threatening emergencies, whether it's a new mom or baby facing complications or someone injured in a car crash.

Type O blood is especially needed for trauma and emergency care patients. So that’s why it’s important to give blood — if you’re able — as soon as possible.

If you’re looking to make a difference, you need to be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with parental consent. You also need to weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Most people are eligible to donate, but there are some common reasons why you might not be able to. If you have cold-like symptoms or don’t feel well, it’s best to wait 24 hours after symptoms have cleared. Also, people with low iron levels or those taking certain medications may need to wait before donating.

For specific details, the Red Cross has more information on its website.

As for where you can donate, the American Red Cross has centers throughout Michigan. You can visit their website, download their blood donor app or call them directly at 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment. And as a special thank-you, all those who donate by Aug. 31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email.

So please consider giving blood if you’re eligible. Your donation can save lives, possibly even yours or a loved one's someday. It’s really a simple way to make a positive impact in our community and beyond.

