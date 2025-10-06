(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the CDC has updated its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. People will now need to talk with their health care provider to see if the COVID shot is right for them. The agency also updated guidance for toddlers, recommending a separate chickenpox shot.

CDC recommends patients consult a health care provider for COVID-19 vaccination

The CDC’s change means we’re moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach. It’s about what’s right for you, based on a conversation with a qualified health care provider - doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. They’re calling it “individual-based decision-making,” and it applies to anyone ages 6 months and older.

This means the decision to get vaccinated is personal and looks at health factors that aren’t captured by age alone - things like underlying medical conditions. That’s because conditions like chronic heart or lung disease, diabetes, weakened immune systems, or obesity can increase your risk regardless of age. You can check the CDC’s official list online for the full details.

As for a prescription, no, it is not needed. Here in Michigan, you can still get vaccinated at major pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, or Meijer, and at local health departments in Detroit, Macomb, and Wayne counties. Many primary care offices don’t carry the vaccine, so the easiest approach is to call your doctor or local pharmacy to see where it’s available.

The CDC is recommending that children under age 4 get a separate varicella, or chickenpox, shot. Before, parents could choose to have it administered with measles, mumps, and rubella in the MMRV shot. While the combined MMRV vaccine was convenient as a single shot, it carried a slightly higher risk of fever-related or febrile seizures when given as the first dose to toddlers between 12 and 23 months.

Now, febrile seizures are rare and usually pass without lasting harm. But they can be scary for families and may make some parents hesitant about vaccines. Giving the chickenpox vaccine on its own lowers that risk without reducing protection.

Personally, I have four kids, and they’re up-to-date on vaccines. To me, it’s important they’re protected against disease. I also want to point out that the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends COVID shots for children ages 6 months to 2 years. For older kids, it’s still advised, but parents can make the choice. In addition, the Infectious Diseases Society of America also recommends COVID vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. With virus season coming, COVID protection is still just as important for children.

