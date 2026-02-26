(WXYZ) — A new study looked at several popular healthy diets and found one may protect your brain the most.

Researchers say the DASH diet could significantly lower the risk of memory problems and cognitive decline.



See the story from Dr. Nandi in the video below

DASH diet could lower risk of dementia, study shows

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It followed more than 159,000 people for nearly 20 years. And here’s what the researchers found: people who most closely followed the DASH diet had about a 40% lower risk of reporting memory problems and cognitive decline compared to those who didn’t.

What’s especially interesting is that adults who most closely followed the DASH diet in midlife - between ages 45 and 54 - experienced the biggest brain benefits with lower reports of cognitive decline later on. They also performed slightly better on formal cognitive testing.

Now, why might the DASH diet - which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension - have this effect? As the name implies, it was originally designed to lower high blood pressure.

When you have high blood pressure, it can damage arteries in the body, including the smaller ones in your brain. The DASH diet focuses on limiting sodium. This helps lower blood pressure, which supports brain health. And while the study looked at several healthy diets, including Mediterranean and plant-forward patterns, DASH showed the strongest link to better cognitive aging.

The great thing about DASH is that it’s flexible and built around everyday foods.

You want to fill your plate with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds. Fish and lean poultry are encouraged, and low-fat or fat-free dairy is part of the plan as well. These foods are low in sodium and naturally rich in potassium, magnesium, calcium and fiber.

On the flip side, you want to limit processed and fatty red meats like hot dogs, sausage and deli meats. Cut back on full-fat dairy, butter and solid oils, and be mindful of sugary foods and drinks. Processed and packaged foods are often loaded with hidden sodium, even if they don’t taste salty.

Unfortunately, many Americans consume more than 3,300 milligrams of sodium a day on average. That is far above recommended levels. The standard DASH plan aims for 2,300 milligrams per day, or 1,500 if you need tighter control.

What I tell patients is this: protecting your brain isn’t about a quick fix. Start with small, realistic changes that can grow into long-term healthy habits.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Dr. Partha Nandi

Dr. Partha Nandi, MD, takes on a difficult but important topic: preparing for death. He explains how to make hard decisions ahead of time, including whether you want aggressive treatment, the use of breathing machines and the role of advance directives. While many of us avoid thinking about these choices, planning ahead can ease the burden on loved ones. Caregiver Pam Lewis joins the conversation, sharing her experience caring for people at the end of life and why preparation can bring peace and clarity for everyone involved. Tune in this Monday, March 2 at 2:30 a.m.