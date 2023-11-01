Data from Florida shows rising cancer rates in young adults

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, cancer rates are on the rise among young adults in Florida. According to data from the state’s Cancer Connect Collaborative, rates of cancer were three times the national average, and more were being diagnosed at advanced stages.

I am not surprised by this report. This is not just happening in Florida, as I am also seeing younger cancer patients in my office as well.

Now, data from the Florida report found that cancer diagnosis rates shot up by 15 percent among people in their 20s and 30s over a ten-year period. Back in 2010, the cancer diagnosis rate for this age group in Florida was 79.4 cases per 100,000. Since then, it’s been steadily increasing at around two percent annually. By 2020, it had reached 91.9 cases per 100,000. Interestingly, the rate remained stable for men, but women under 50 saw an 11 percent increase during the same period.

As for which types were the most prevalent among young adults, breast cancer was first, followed by thyroid cancer, melanoma, testicular cancer, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Breast cancer not only had the highest increase in cases but was also the leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Times are changing. It used to be that young adults didn’t have to worry about cancer. But now, it’s not uncommon. And that’s why awareness is important so that these cancers can be found and treated early when survival rates are higher.

However, signs and symptoms will vary depending on the affected body part. But generally, watch out for lumps, unexplained weight loss or gain, a sore that won't heal, a persistent cough, difficulty swallowing, and weakness and fatigue.

It’s also important to mention that certain racial groups have an elevated risk. This includes Black Americans, American Indians, Alaska Natives, Hispanics, and mixed-raced people.

Now, we don’t know for certain why younger people are developing cancer earlier. There are most likely many factors at play, but modern diets, sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, stress, smoking, and systemic barriers to health care may contribute. So to lower your risk, try to live a healthier lifestyle. Globally, diet is a huge risk of early death, so really look at what you're consuming on a regular basis. And don't be afraid to talk to your doctor and ask questions about any bodily changes. I believe advocating for yourself and your loved ones is essential in maintaining good health.

