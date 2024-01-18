Doctors concerned as measles outbreaks occur in some pockets of the US

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, measles outbreaks are still happening in various parts of the US, even though there's a highly effective vaccine. And while case numbers are not super high, the outbreaks still raise concerns among doctors and health officials.

Since December, there have been eight confirmed cases of measles in Philadelphia. Health officials reported that all cases involved people who were not vaccinated. Additional cases have also been identified in Delaware, New Jersey, and Washington state. Plus, there's a report of a person with measles who traveled through airports in the D.C. area.

So, despite the disease being declared eliminated back in 2000, outbreaks are still happening. For instance, Michigan had a large outbreak with 44 confirmed cases back in 2019, 40 of which occurred in Oakland County. The initial case was traced back to someone who traveled to New York from Israel. Travel outside the country is one way Americans become exposed to measles. The outbreak in Philadelphia is also reportedly linked to a person who traveled outside the US.

There were only 41 confirmed measles cases last year. That is lower than in recent years, but doctors are still concerned. There are a few reasons. One is that measles is highly contagious. If a person with measles coughs, sneezes, or talks, infectious droplets can hang in the air for people to breathe in for roughly an hour.

Another reason is that roughly one in five people who get this disease end up in the hospital. That’s because measles can cause serious complications that include diarrhea, bacterial ear infections, bronchitis, pneumonia, and encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain. Some people even die from this virus.

Last but not least, the US has lagging vaccination rates. The standard had been that 95% of kindergarteners received childhood vaccinations - including the MMR vaccine that protects against measles. But for the 2022-2023 school year, that percentage dropped to 93%.

What’s really concerning is that young children don’t get their first shot until they’re one year old. So they’re quite vulnerable until that first shot - which, by the way, has an efficacy rate of 93%. The second and final dose is given between the ages of 4 and 6. And that dose provides 97% efficacy against measles.

Now, I know some parents are concerned about vaccines due to misinformation. One misconception is that the MMR shot can lead to autism. But, I’m happy to say that 24 studies have found absolutely zero connection to autism. Not even a hint. This vaccine is not only highly effective, but it's also safe. So I recommend that parents follow the CDC’s ‘Child & Adolescent Immunization Schedule’ to help protect their children from serious infectious diseases.

This week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Genes are the building blocks of heredity. They are passed down from parent to child and determine physical characteristics, such as eye and hair color. However, sometimes there’s a mutation in the genes, causing a genetic disorder. In this episode, Dr. Partha Nandi, MD and his guests explore the world of genetic disorders and their impact on families. Tune in this Sunday, January 21st, at 1:00 PM.

