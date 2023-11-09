FDA approves Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug Mounjaro for obesity under new name, Zepbound

(WXYZ) — In today's Health Alert, the FDA has authorized a new weight-management treatment. Made by Eli Lilly in Indiana, the weekly injectable drug is called Zepbound. It’s approved for adults with obesity and those overweight with at least one weight-related condition.

Zepbound is part of a new class of medications known as GLP-1 agonists. And it’s active ingredient is tirzepatide. Tirzepatide was already available as Mounjaro, a type 2 diabetes drug also made by Eli Lilly. Some people were using Mounjaro off-label for weight loss, but now the FDA has specifically approved tirzepatide for weight management under the name Zepbound.

Now, how effective is tirzepatide? In clinical trials, it helped people lose more than 20% of their average weight when they took higher doses for 72 weeks. So how many pounds would be roughly? It’s about 52 pounds, according to clinical trials.

Zepbound is approved for adults 18 and older who have obesity with a BMI or body mass index of at least 30. It can also be prescribed to those with a BMI of 27 or higher if they have one weight-related condition like sleep apnea, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol.

Zepbound seems to be a very effective weight loss medication. Its star ingredient tirzepatide works by mimicking a hormone that reduces food cravings and creates feelings of fullness. It targets two hormone receptors, GIP and GLP-1. In comparison, Wegovy, which contains semaglutide, focuses just on GLP-1. Wegovy also works by mimicking a hormone that decreases a person’s appetite. But in clinical trials, it didn't result in as much weight loss as Zepbound. Semaglutide was shown to reduce body weight by around 15%, or about 34 pounds, after 68 weeks. However, it's important to note that these two drugs weren't directly compared in a clinical trial. And Wegovy does have an advantage as it's approved for younger people starting at age 12. It's also worth mentioning that people respond differently to these medications.

As for side effects, the FDA reported Zepbound can cause nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, hair loss, fatigue and stomach discomfort. The label will contain warnings about pancreas inflammation, gallbladder issues, low blood sugar, acute kidney injury, diabetic retinopathy and the possibility of suicidal behavior or thoughts. They mentioned that Zepbound was not studied for stomach paralysis, however, patients have reported this condition as a potential complication from other similar medications.

Lastly, if you decide to take any weight loss medication, it's important to follow a reduced-calorie diet and increase exercise for best results.

