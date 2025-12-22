Flu cases rise during holiday season as CDC reports 4.6 million infections nationwide

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, with flu cases on the rise in Michigan and other parts of the country, it’s important to take extra precautions during the holiday season. The social gatherings and activities make this a prime time for contracting respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID, and RSV.

Holiday flu surge prompts CDC warning for gatherings

Flu season and the holiday season always intersect, and it can prove to be a dangerous combination. The latest stats from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate there have been at least 4.6 million flu cases reported across the country. More than 49,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,900 have died.

So, what should you do if you get the flu?

The CDC says most people with the flu have a mild case that does not require medical care or antiviral drugs. The best thing to do is stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

However, if your symptoms are more severe or you’re in a high-risk group, you should contact your healthcare provider right away, because antiviral drugs work best when taken close to the onset of the illness.

High-risk groups include young children, seniors aged 65 and older, pregnant women, and people with underlying medical conditions.

People with the flu are more contagious during the first three days of their illness. If you do have symptoms, you should stay at home until you feel better overall and you have not had a fever for at least 24 hours.

And finally, don’t forget that it’s not too late to get the flu shot.

During the holidays, people tend to celebrate indoors, which increases the risk of contracting the flu, COVID, RSV, or other respiratory illnesses. Infected people may not always experience symptoms and can unknowingly pass it on to loved ones during all the holiday hugging and handshakes.

One of the main concerns is that grandparents and other older adults may get sick after being in contact with young family members who are ill.

Here’s what you can do to help prevent the spread of viral illnesses at holiday parties:



Stay home if you’re sick.

Get vaccinated.

Wear a mask at large gatherings.

And practice good hygiene by washing your hands often and keeping surfaces clean.

Spending time with loved ones during the holidays is great for your mental and emotional well-being. Let’s do the things necessary to protect your physical health and safety as well.