GLP-1 analysis suggests people regained 60% of weight lost after stopping drug

(WXYZ) — GLP-1 drugs have become powerful tools for weight loss. A new review looked at what happens a year or more after people stop taking them.

This new review looked at 48 different studies involving people who took medications like Liraglutide, Semaglutide and Tirzepatide for weight loss. And here’s what researchers found: people regained about 60% of the weight they lost within one year after stopping GLP-1 medications.

That number increased when the researchers used computer statistical modeling to see what might happen beyond that first year. The data suggested people could regain around 75% of the weight they had lost.



Now, even though most of the weight came back, a small portion — around four to five percent of their original body weight — usually stays off. While this may not sound like much, it can still be meaningful because keeping just a few pounds off can support health, like helping manage blood sugar and heart risk.

It’s also worth noting that results can vary depending on factors like the medication used, the dose, lifestyle habits and other health conditions. So, while weight regain does happen, some patients do maintain meaningful weight loss over the long term.

These drugs work in part by reducing appetite and changing the body’s hunger signals. When someone stops taking them, those signals can come back. So, the first step before stopping should always be talking with your doctor. Some patients may benefit from tapering the dose gradually instead of stopping suddenly. Others may need to stay on a lower maintenance dose for a longer period of time.

It’s also important to build sustainable, healthy eating habits. I often recommend protein and fiber-rich foods, which help you feel full longer.

Physical activity matters too. Exercise doesn’t just burn calories, it can also boost and support metabolism, helping maintain weight loss over time.

And finally, addressing behavioral habits around eating can make a difference, too. That might mean recognizing stress-eating patterns, improving sleep or finding ways to manage emotional triggers around food.

In my opinion, the message here isn’t that people should avoid these medications for fear of regaining weight. Instead, like many chronic treatments, maintaining benefits takes a long-term strategy and ongoing support.