Summer colds can happen. Here's the lowdown on the new COVID variant nicknamed 'Stratus'

(WXYZ) — Even though we usually think of them as a winter problem, summer colds are real. Hot weather often drives people indoors with air conditioning. And when people gather inside, germs have an easier time spreading. That’s why it’s not unusual to see summer bumps in cases.

The good news is that flu is low, and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is also very low. However, COVID-19 is trending up in many areas of the country. Federal data shows more emergency department visits for COVID across all ages. Wastewater testing confirms that the new XFG variant that’s been nicknamed 'Stratus' is now the most common in the U.S.

Stratus can cause what some describe as a ‘razor blade’ sore throat. The good news is vaccines still work against it, and the World Health Organization classifies it as a variant under monitoring, not a major threat.

With this Stratus variant spreading, you may be wondering if you should get another COVID-19 booster now or wait until fall.

My best response to that is that timing matters. You want to be fully protected when you’re most likely to be exposed. And for many, that means holding off until fall when cases are expected to climb. But if you’ve got a big trip, family gathering, or wedding coming up, getting boosted a few weeks before could be the right move.

Now, if you’re an older adult, a person with a weakened immune system, or at higher risk, it’s important to talk to your doctor about when to get vaccinated. They may recommend you get boosted sooner rather than later. And for kids, the CDC reported more ER visits among children under four just last month. That is likely because many young kids are unvaccinated or catching the virus for the first time. Despite some confusing messaging, the American Academy of Pediatrics still recommends COVID-19 shots for kids over 6 months.

If you want to lower your risk, the usual prevention tips apply: spend time outdoors when you can, wash your hands often, wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, stay current with your vaccines, and stay home if you’re sick. That’s the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and the people around you.

Where Your Voice Matters