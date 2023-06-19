Highlighting sickle cell disease as Michigan marks Sickle Cell Awareness Day

In today’s Health Alert, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed today, June 19th, as Sickle Cell Awareness Day in Michigan. Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that affects about 35 hundred people here in our state and millions worldwide.

Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder In the United States. It is present at birth and occurs when a child receives a sickle cell gene from both parents. This causes a change in the red blood cells. So, instead of having normal disc-shaped, flexible blood cells, people with sickle cell disease have crescent or “sickle” shaped red blood cells. These cells do not bend or move easily through the blood vessels and can block the blood flow to parts of the body.

When this happens, the person can experience debilitating pain, fatigue, organ damage, and life-threatening complications.

Sickle cell disease is more prevalent among African Americans. However, it can be found in many races and ethnic groups including people from Middle Eastern, Hispanic, southern European, and Asian backgrounds.

All newborns in the U.S. are now screened for sickle cell before leaving the hospital. A blood test can determine the presence of the disease, which has many forms. The most common type is sickle cell anemia.

Currently, there is no cure for sickle cell disease. About 100-thousand Americans have sickle cell disease. But another 2-point-5 million people in the U.S. have sickle cell trait. That means they have inherited one sickle cell gene and one normal gene. So, these individuals have some normal red blood cells and some that are sickle-shaped.

Most people with sickle cell trait do not experience any symptoms of sickle cell disease. However, they have a 50-percent chance of passing the sickle cell gene to their children, which could result in the child having the trait or the disease.

There are treatments available to reduce the complications from sickle cell disease. Plus, health experts also offer these helpful everyday tips:

Drink plenty of fluids

Get enough sleep

Eat right

Exercise in moderation

Get routine checkups

And, stay up to date on vaccines

It is possible to live a full, active life with sickle cell disease.