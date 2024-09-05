How parents can help kids & themselves cope with stress, anxiety after the Apalachee school shooting

In today’s Health Alert, the recent shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, which tragically took the lives of two students and two teachers, is likely to have far-reaching effects.

I am deeply saddened by the mass shooting at another high school. When innocent students and teachers are killed, it doesn’t just affect the immediate community - it has a ripple effect across the country, touching many of us emotionally.

These tragedies can make the world feel far more dangerous than it is - and lead to heightened anxiety, fear, and distress. People may struggle with feelings of uncertainty and hopelessness and have trouble sleeping, eating, or concentrating. If these feelings stick around, they could develop into more serious mental health issues like depression or PTSD, even for people who weren’t directly involved.

For survivors and their families, the trauma can last for years. It can leave deep emotional scars that affect not just individuals but entire communities.

To help manage emotions after a shooting, here are a few tips:

First, talk about your feelings. Sharing your thoughts with friends, family, or counselors can help you feel less alone and process what happened.

Next, focus on self-care by getting regular exercise, eating well, and sleeping enough. Activities like yoga, meditation, or just taking deep breaths can really help manage stress.

You should also be mindful of your media exposure, including social media. While staying informed is important, too much news can increase anxiety, so it’s essential to take breaks.

I also recommend that you focus on what you can control. Doing small things, like helping others or getting involved in your community, can give you a sense of purpose during tough times.

As for parents, here’s what I do with my kids and suggest for others:

Provide age-appropriate information. Explain the situation in terms that match your child’s age, and avoid overwhelming details.

Next, and this is important, reassure their safety. You can comfort your children by talking about the safety measures that are in place at their school.

Also, keep communication open. Encourage your child to express their feelings and reassure them that their emotions are normal and valid.

Lastly, monitor their behavior. If your child has trouble coping or struggles for a prolonged time, consider seeking advice from a child psychologist or counselor.

That also goes for adults. If feelings become overwhelming, a mental health professional can offer support and tools.

By using these strategies, people can manage their distress, and parents can support their children through these challenging times.

