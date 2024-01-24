How to protect your heart as respiratory illnesses like flu, COVID spread

(WXYZ) — Respiratory viruses like the flu and COVID-19 are still spreading across the U.S. While many may only experience mild symptoms like fever and coughing, experts warn of a potential increase in heart problems.

When people think of complications from the flu or COVID-19, they often think of lung issues like pneumonia and bronchitis. But respiratory infections can also affect the heart. And it’s not just older folks. Doctors are seeing heart problems even in young people in their 20s. There are a couple of reasons for this.

When you have a fever, your body temperature rises, and this causes your heart to beat faster. Dehydration has a similar effect. If you’re low on fluids, the amount of blood circulating decreases, and your heart has to work harder to pump blood through your body.

Additionally, respiratory infections can cause inflammation. When a virus or anything foreign enters your body, your immune system kicks into action. It sends out white blood cells to protect and heal the affected areas.

However, inflammation from the flu and COVID-19 can cause plaques in the blood to form clots. If there is already plaque buildup in a heart artery, inflammation can cause it to become inflamed and break off. And this could lead to a heart attack.

Heart disease can be tricky because some people may not even know they have it as they haven't experienced symptoms yet.

But there are ways to lower your risk and reduce the chance of infections causing heart issues:



Identify and control cardiovascular risk factors – keep track of your blood pressure, blood sugar levels, body-mass index and total cholesterol, including the "good" HDL cholesterol

Maintain a healthy diet

Limit alcohol intake to one drink a day

Don’t smoke or vape

Exercise regularly

Manage stress and focus on self-care

Know if your family has a history of heart problems

Get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to reduce the severity of potential infections

It’s also important to know the warning signs of a heart attack. They include shortness of breath, chest pain or discomfort, cold sweats, lightheadedness, fatigue and pain that spreads to the arms, back, neck or jaw.

However, if you feel unwell and experience signs of a heart attack, seek immediate medical attention and call 911 if symptoms worsen.

This is especially important if you have an underlying heart condition or have risk factors like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol or a family history of heart disease. Never assume it's not serious.