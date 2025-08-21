(WXYZ) — A Kent County resident has died after contracting West Nile virus. Health officials say it’s the first confirmed case and death in the county this year.

Kent County resident dies of complications of West Nile virus

So far, three human cases have been reported across Michigan, including Oakland and Livingston counties.

First, my sincere condolences to the family of this resident. While death is rare, I know a colleague whose father died from West Nile.

Now, West Nile spreads when a mosquito bites an infected bird and then passes the virus on to humans. Most people who get it will never even know they have it. That’s because about 80% do not develop symptoms. The 20% who do can experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches or sometimes a rash. Fewer than 1% of cases develop severe illness.

Those most at risk are adults over 50 and those with chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer or a weakened immune system.

As for the specifics of the Kent County case, we don’t know the person’s age or gender because no further details have been released. But when the virus infects the central nervous system, it can lead to swelling of the brain or spinal cord. Severe symptoms may include high fever, stiff neck, muscle weakness, tremors, confusion, convulsions or, in rare cases, paralysis or coma. Sadly, about 10% of those who develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system do not survive.

Right now, there is no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile virus. Doctors can only manage the symptoms and provide supportive care. That’s why prevention is so important.

To help keep mosquito bites at bay, here are some steps you can take:



Use EPA-approved insect repellent with ingredients like DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wear long sleeves and pants, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Get rid of standing water around your home - things like clogged gutters, flowerpots, buckets, and birdbaths can become mosquito breeding grounds.

Repair windows and door screens so mosquitoes stay outside.

And remember, it’s only August. Mosquito season usually lasts until the first hard frost, so it’s important to stay vigilant for the next couple of months. Protecting yourself and your family is the best defense we have.

