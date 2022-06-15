Kids COVID-19 vaccines: The difference between Pfizer and Moderna

(WXYZ) — Both Moderna and Pfizer’s COVVID-19 vaccines are based on the same technology. Is one superior to the other?

Yes, the COVID-19 vaccines both use the same technology, messenger RNA or mRNA. But, there are differences between the two.

Moderna’s vaccine is for children 6 months through 5 years. Kids will get two shots, each 25 micrograms. That’s roughly one-quarter of the strength of an adult dose.

Trial data showed the shots helped prevent severe infections and they were roughly 40% to 50% effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections.

Whereas Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months through 4 years. Kids will get three shots, each dose is 3 micrograms, which is about one-tenth the strength of an adult dose.

Trial data showed that three shots were 80% effective at preventing mild infections. However, that number was based on only 10 cases. Trial protocol is set at 21 symptomatic cases to determine vaccine efficacy. So, that number could change.

Now, you may think that Pfizer sounds better, but I have to point out that Moderna and Pfizer’s shots have not been tested against each other. So, you really can’t really compare them directly. Plus, Moderna is planning to add a booster shot to its clinical trial.

The good news is that both appear to be safe and effective. Side effects were similar to what adults experienced including pain at the injection site, fever and fatigue.

Experts estimate that three-quarters of all children have already been infected. Vaccinated young children is still recommended.

My youngest son is 2 and he’ll be vaccinated as soon as I can get him an appointment.

Now, many people think COVID-19 is not dangerous for children. But data presented at Wednesday’s Food and Drug Administration meeting showed that 442 children under 4 have died during the pandemic. That is way too many in my opinion.

Even if three-quarters of kids have had COVID, we know that immunity wanes over time. And vaccinations can help prevent serious illness and death.

Again, I support getting our kids vaccinated. The shots will likely be available starting June 21. That’s assuming the FDA authorizes vaccines for our youngest children, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevntion makes its recommendations and signs off on them as well.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.