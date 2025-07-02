Macomb County Health Department issues warning about ticks and Lyme disease

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a warning for anyone planning to enjoy the outdoors this holiday weekend. Ticks are active, and the risk of Lyme disease is real across Michigan.

The Macomb County Health Department has even cautioned residents about ticks.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that’s spread by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick. It’s the most common tick-borne illness we see here in Michigan. Last year, there were more than 1,200 cases - nearly triple what we saw back in 2020.

What’s also concerning is that these ticks are showing up in more parts of the state. That’s why Macomb County issued a warning. Health officials tested ticks collected between 2021 and 2023, and many came back positive for the bacteria that cause Lyme.

Now, Lyme disease can cause fever, headaches, and fatigue. In many cases, people develop a rash that looks like a bull’s-eye. But not everyone does, so it’s easy to miss. If the infection is not caught and treated early, it could spread to your joints, heart, or even your nervous system.

So, what can we do to protect ourselves? And what should someone do if they find a tick?

First, know where ticks like to hang out – in grassy areas, brush, and wooded trails. When you’re outside, wear long sleeves and tuck your pants into your socks. Use an EPA-approved insect repellent. You can also treat your clothing with permethrin, which helps keep ticks away.

Once indoors, check your whole body for ticks. Look everywhere, but especially under the arms, around the waist, the scalp, the groin, and behind the knees. Those are spots ticks love to hide. And if you have pets, don’t forget to check them too. Also, taking a shower within two hours can help wash off any ticks that haven’t latched on yet.

Now, if you do find a tick, here’s what to do. Use fine-tipped tweezers to grab it as close to the skin as possible, and then steadily pull it out. Don’t jerk or twist it, or you could leave part of it behind. After, wash the area and your hands. If it’s a blacklegged tick - or you’re not sure - contact your family doctor. They can walk you through what to do next and help decide if treatment is needed.

The good news is that a tick usually needs to be attached for 36 to 48 hours to infect you. That’s why it’s so important to do body checks right away.