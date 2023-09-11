National blood shortage declared by American Red Cross due to low donor turnout

(WXYZ) — Blood donations are urgently needed. The American Red Cross has reported a critical drop in the national blood supply, with a nearly 25% decline since early August.

It’s very concerning that the American Red Cross has declared a national blood shortage, especially since they provide around 40% of the nation’s blood. As of right now, the organization is sending more blood to hospitals than they're actually receiving from donors. So, what’s happened?

Well first, there were fewer blood donors during the month of August. Now, you might think that one month wouldn’t make much of an impact but in fact, this led to a shortfall of approximately 30,000 donations. As to why there were fewer donors in August, it could be because it was back-to-school season, so families were busy. Also, this summer was one of the busiest travel seasons on record.

On top of that, back-to-back months of extreme weather not only forced the cancellation of blood drives, but the organization couldn’t collect donations either. For instance, after Hurricane Idalia hit parts of the Southeast, there were widespread power outages and flooding. This resulted in the loss of more than 700 units of blood and platelets.

In the U.S., someone needs blood every two seconds. It could be due to a severe injury resulting in significant blood loss such as from a car crash, blood loss after childbirth or a major surgical procedure involving substantial blood loss.

Additionally, individuals living with conditions like sickle cell disease or undergoing cancer treatment also rely on blood donations. The bottom line is there are many different medical problems, and the need for blood is constant.

So, who is eligible to donate? In most states, the age is aged 17 and up. However, some states, like Michigan, allow 16-year-olds to donate if they have parental permission. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health, meaning you feel well on the day of the blood donation. If you have any cold-like symptoms, it’s best to wait 24 hours after symptoms are gone.

Now, most people can donate, but there are few exceptions. For instance, those who have traveled in a malaria-risk country in the past three years, those with low iron levels and people taking certain medications either cannot donate or need to wait a certain amount of time before they can. If you’re interested or need more details, please go to redcrossblood.org call 1-800-RED CROSS.