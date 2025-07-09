New CDC information shows 1 in 3 teens has prediabetes. Here's what to know

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, some alarming news about young people and their risk of developing diabetes. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 1 in 3 teens has prediabetes.

This is definitely a wake-up call for parents. The study included teens and preteens, ages 12 through 17. The CDC found that about 8.4 million young people in this age group had prediabetes in 2023 when the latest data was collected. That amounts to 32.7 percent of the adolescent population in the United States, and it represents a major increase over previous years.

A person with prediabetes has blood sugar levels that are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

However, it is a critical warning sign. Prediabetes increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and other serious health conditions like heart disease and stroke.

According to the CDC, the main risk factors for prediabetes include being overweight, having a parent or sibling with Type 2 diabetes, not getting enough physical activity, and eating foods high in sugar.

The good news is that prediabetes is preventable and reversible by making some simple lifestyle changes. For example, make sure your teenager eats a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Also, encourage them to stay physically active with at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, such as walking, cycling, or swimming. And, losing weight can significantly improve blood sugar levels.

These changes, along with regular check-ups with your healthcare provider, can help teens reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and improve their overall health.

