(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a new CDC report finds most kids’ diets are packed with ultra-processed foods. So, what are they eating and why does it matter?

New CDC report shows more than half of our diets are made up of ultra-processed foods

This is not great news. The new CDC report looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey collected between 2021 and 2023. And while numbers have dropped slightly over the last decade, they’re still way too high. The report found that ultra-processed foods made up almost 62% of daily calories for kids and teens. For adults, it was 53%. That means more than half of what many Americans eat comes from these foods. That’s concerning.

As for what kids are eating the most, the top five picks were sandwiches, including burgers, followed by sweet bakery products, savory snacks, pizza, and sweetened beverages. For adults, the list was similar, but instead of pizza, it was bread, rolls, and tortillas.

Ultra-processed foods are low in fiber and loaded with sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. They pack a lot of calories into small portions, and they’re made to taste really good. That’s why they’re so easy to overeat.

As for how they affect our health, diets high in these foods have been linked to weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, depression, and even early death.

Now, the reality is, it’s hard to avoid ultra-processed foods completely. And I get that for busy parents, they’re very convenient, especially for school lunches or when you’re on the run.

But here’s what I do with my own kids.

I talk to them about why healthy foods matter. I explain that these foods give them real energy - not just for running around or playing sports, but to help them stay focused and do well in school.

We also grocery shop together, and I point out the nutritious stuff like fruits, veggies, lean protein, and whole grains. We also check labels. Fewer ingredients usually mean a better choice. And I let my kids make some of the decisions. It gives them a sense of independence and can help them try new things.

It’s not about cutting out everything. It is about trying to make better choices, such as keeping more whole foods like fresh fruit, nuts, or yogurt around. Lastly, remember, kids notice what we do. When parents make healthy choices, kids are more likely to follow.

