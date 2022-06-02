New COVID-19 variants poised to keep virus spreading at high levels through summer

(WXYZ) — Two new COVID-19 variants that are gaining ground in the U.S. may keep the virus circulating at high levels this summer.

BA.4 and BA.5 are the newest omicron subvariants to land in the U.S. They’ve already spread to 30 or more countries, most notably in South Africa where they were first identified.

Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the genomics company Helix estimate that these two variants make up roughly 6% to 7% of new infections in the U.S. That may not be a large amount, but just one month ago, it was .02%. So, they are gaining ground.

In fact, researchers in the United Kingdom found that BA.4 and BA.5 are spreading faster. That’s based on how quickly case numbers double over time. The doubling time was almost a day less than the very contagious BA.2.12.1, which is the dominant variant in the UK as well as in the U.S.

It’s very possible that BA.4 and BA.5 will become dominant strains. Research has found that these two subvariants have two key mutations. One of them is called F486V. What it does is it helps disguise the virus from our immune system. That’s not good.

In fact, when scientists tested antibodies taken from vaccinated and boosted people and those who had breakthrough infections, they found that BA.4 and BA.5 were at least four times as likely to escape the antibodies.

Now in the past, if a variant had the F486V mutation, it affected the virus’s ability to bind and enter our cells. But now, a new mutation that both BA.4 and BA.5 have is called R493Q. It allows the variant to bind to cells and therefore restores the virus’s ability to infect humans.

So, it does appear that BA.4 and BA.5 have an extra edge over the other omicron subvariants. This means we should expect more breakthrough infections.

The good news is that in South Africa, where BA.4 and BA.5 have spread dramatically, there has not been a significant increase in deaths.

Still, no one wants to get super sick or land in the hospital. So be sure to get fully vaccinated and boosted. Try to avoid areas where case numbers are high. You can check the CDC’s online COVID-19 community data tracker.

I also recommend high-quality masks like N95s, especially if you’re considered at high risk for severe disease. Also, choose outdoor activities instead of crowded indoor activities as the virus spreads more easily inside.

