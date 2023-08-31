New flu vaccine guidance removes precautions for people with egg allergies

(WXYZ) — Fall is getting closer, and so is flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated against influenza.

Recently, the agency made changes to its guidelines that specifically impact individuals with egg allergies.

In the past, the CDC’s advice to people with egg allergies was to get vaccinated in a medical setting. This was so the person could be monitored by a health care provider who was trained to manage a severe allergic reaction if an egg-based vaccine was used.

You see, most flu shots and the nasal spray flu vaccine are made using egg-based technology. So, they contain a trace amount of egg proteins, like ovalbumin. Ovalbumin is the primary protein found in chicken egg whites.

But now, the new guidelines state that people with egg allergies can get any vaccine that’s appropriate for their age category, regardless if it’s egg-based or non-egg-based. And additional safety measures are no longer necessary, even for those who have had severe reactions to eggs in the past.

Here’s why: studies that have looked at both the nasal spray vaccine and flu shots in people with and without egg allergies have shown that severe allergic reactions are quite unlikely in individuals with egg allergies.

Severe allergic reactions to vaccines, like anaphylaxis, which is a serious and possibly life-threatening allergic response, are not very common. There was a large study that looked at more than 25.1 million doses of different vaccines given to kids and adults. The researchers found that for all vaccines, the rate of anaphylaxis was only 1.31 out of 1 million doses. And for seasonal flu vaccines, it was just 1.35 out of 1 million doses. So, it's extremely rare.

As for those who should not get a flu shot, babies under 6 months are too young for it. Also, if you have severe allergies to any ingredient in a vaccine — with the exception of egg proteins — you should avoid that vaccine. And if you ever had a strong allergic reaction to a previous dose of a flu vaccine, you shouldn't get the same one again.

You might also not be able to get other types of flu vaccines. It's super important to talk to your doctor before getting vaccinated, especially if you have allergies or had reactions to flu shots before. Reactions to watch out for include shortness of breath, wheezing, rapid heartbeat, a rash and hives. If any of these happen, seek emergency care right away.

