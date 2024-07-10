New research says drinking coffee can lower your risk of several diseases

Researchers are touting the health benefits of drinking coffee. Recent studies point to the positive effects of coffee and how it can reduce the risk of some cancers and other diseases.

We hear a lot about the pros and cons of drinking coffee, but this latest research is great news for the millions of Americans who need a Cup of Joe to get their day started.

In fact, experts are calling coffee a mini version of the Mediterranean diet. That’s because they are both plant-based, and the health benefits of coffee far outweigh the potential risks, just like the popular diet that limits red meat and fat intake.

Texas A&M University Professor Stephen Safe, who specializes in cancer prevention research, reviewed expert studies about coffee and found that it can help reduce the risk for certain types of cancer and other diseases.

Here’s what the research revealed:



Drinking coffee lowered the risk for Type 2 diabetes by 22%.

People who had more than 2 cups of coffee a day had a nearly 70% lower risk of liver cancer, a 50% lower risk for colon and breast cancers, and a 30% lower risk for thyroid cancer.

Coffee drinkers also had up to a 30% lower risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, compared to non-coffee drinkers.

And, coffee helped reduce the risk for certain neurologic diseases like dementia.

Safe says there’s also evidence that drinking coffee can help you live longer. He went so far as to call coffee a ‘miracle’ drink.

Do we know what it is about coffee that makes it a healthy option? And, is it possible to drink too much coffee?

There’s still a lot of research needed to understand more about what makes coffee a healthy beverage. But here’s what we do know. Coffee contains many of the same chemical ingredients found in parts of the Mediterranean diet, which also has been found to lower the risk of some cancers.

Regarding neurologic diseases, experts say the caffeine in coffee helps boost production of the brain cells that are involved in movement and other functions.

The research also suggests that polyphenols found naturally in coffee can help reduce inflammation, which is a common cause of disease.

And finally, coffee increases your body’s metabolism, which may add to its health benefits.

Now, just like everything else, moderation is key. Too much coffee can lead to adverse side effects such as heart palpitations, insomnia, or acid reflux.

Another important factor is how you take your coffee. Experts say you get the best health benefits from drinking it black.