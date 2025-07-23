New study highlights mental health risks for kids who get smartphones before age 13

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, new research suggests giving kids smartphones too early could come with serious mental health risks. The study links early phone use to anxiety, low self-worth, and even suicidal thoughts.

As a dad, this really resonated with me. My wife and I are pretty strict about not giving our kids smartphones too early, and this study backs up exactly why.

Researchers surveyed over 100,000 young adults aged 18 to 24. And here’s what they found: kids who got smartphones before age 13 - especially as young as 5 or 6 - reported higher rates of suicidal thoughts, emotional struggles, poor self-image, and lower self-worth.

Girls were especially affected. Nearly half of the young women who got smartphones before age 6 reported severe suicidal thoughts, compared to less than a third of those who got them after 13. They were also more likely to feel less confident and emotionally resilient.

For boys, 31% who got phones by age 5 or 6 reported suicidal thoughts compared to 20% who got them by age 13 or older. They were also more likely to feel less calm, less empathetic, and less stable.

So what’s behind this? Well, researchers point to things like cyberbullying, poor sleep, more time spent on social media, and strained family relationships as likely contributors.

If your child doesn’t have a smartphone, the researchers recommend holding off and limiting social media use until at least age 13. I know that’s not easy. I have sons under that age, and the pressure from kids can be intense.

Now, what to do if your child already has a smartphone? First of all, it’s not too late to make changes. You can set new rules, add parental controls, limit social media, delete certain apps, or even switch to a flip phone. But more than anything, it’s important to have real conversations with your child. Let them know about this study. Tell them that if they ever feel anxious, overwhelmed, or just off, they can come to you. And, if you notice signs like mood swings, trouble sleeping, or social withdrawal, seek help. Consider talking to a licensed mental health professional.

Smartphones can really impact how kids think and see the world. But the love, connection, and support they get at home is just as powerful. So put your phone down, connect with your kids, and make sure they know they can always come to you. When kids feel safe, supported, and heard, their emotional health is much stronger.