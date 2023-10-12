Novo Nordisk ends Ozempic kidney trial early after seeing beneficial results

(WXYZ) — Novo Nordisk will stop its kidney trial early after the diabetic drug Ozempic showed promising results.

The global health care company was studying its popular medication to see if it could help treat kidney failure in patients with diabetes.

The Denmark-based company hasn't shared many details about the trial because it's a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study. And the results will remain blinded until the study has ended.

So how did Novo Nordisk know to stop the trial a whole year earlier than planned? Well, that’s because there’s an independent Data Monitoring Committee. It recommended an early stop after an interim analysis found the treatment was beneficial.

Now the trial started in 2019 and involved around 3,500 people with diabetes and kidney disease. Participants received a weekly injection of either the diabetic drug Ozempic or a placebo. The objective of the trial was to see if the drug could impact the progression of kidney failure and reduce death from kidney disease or cardiovascular disease.

About 1 in 3 people living with diabetes have diabetic nephropathy, also called diabetic kidney disease. It’s what happens when diabetes isn't well controlled. Over time, it slowly damages the kidney’s filtering system, and this can lead to kidney damage, which can progress to kidney failure. And that is a life-threatening condition.

There is a new study that suggests Wegovy and Ozempic may have a higher risk of gastroparesis, which is paralysis of the stomach, and pancreatitis, which is inflammation of the pancreas. Researchers found a 1% rate of new cases of stomach paralysis and a 0.5% incidence of pancreatitis in people taking Ozempic.

But while these risks are rare, the drugs are in high demand. So, when you have millions of people taking them, it means there could be hundreds of thousands of new cases that develop.

In addition, a new warning label concerning blocked intestines was recently added to Ozempic. Prescribing information for Wegovy cautions users about suicidal thoughts, increased heart rate, gallbladder problems and blocked intestines, amongst other serious side effects.

So there are a lot of safety concerns. But for people who are diabetic or obese, the benefits may outweigh the risks. It’s critical that people speak to their family doctor about the pros and cons, including the potential side effects. That way, they’re aware of what might happen. And if they choose to take one of these medications, they can seek medical attention if necessary and hopefully avoid serious consequences.

