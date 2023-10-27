Pfizer’s COVID, flu combination vaccine moving to final stage of trial

(WXYZ) — Pfizer is moving ahead with the final-stage trial of its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine candidates.

The pharmaceutical giant said early- to mid-stage studies showed promising results.

Pfizer hasn’t yet released detailed data from its early-stage trial, as they plan to publish in a peer-reviewed journal.

But here’s what they’ve released so far. Lead mRNA formulations for the combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine were assessed for safety, tolerability and effectiveness in adults aged 18 to 64. Researchers compared vaccine candidates to two stand-alone vaccines. One was a licensed influenza vaccine; the other was Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 shot.

The bivalent shot targeted the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, along with the original virus strain. Both the flu and bivalent shots were given at the same visit. Data from the early trials found robust immune responses to influenza A, influenza B and COVID-19 strains in Pfizer’s lead combination vaccine formulations. The company hopes to launch a combination vaccine next year or later.

Pfizer found the safety profile of their lead combination flu and COVID-19 shots to be consistent with its COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, fellow vaccine-maker Moderna also found their combo flu and COVID-19 shot to have a consistent safety profile. So when then did an FDA-funded study find a slight rise in strokes?

Well first, there is no reason to panic. The study identified three strokes per 100,000 doses administered, and that was in adults aged 85 and older who received a high-dose flu shot at the same time as a COVID-19 booster.

Now, there are a couple of reasons why this may be happening. First, older folks are more at risk simply because they are older. But also, it’s possible the high dose flu vaccine is contributing to the slight rise as well.

An analysis of Medicare claims data found that high-dose flu shots amounted to one to two strokes for every 100,000 doses.

Now, that’s not a reason to skip these shots. You’ve got to remember that COVID-19 and the flu are more dangerous to seniors, especially those who are not vaccinated. They can lead to complications such as pneumonia and other severe health issues.

So in my opinion, the vaccines' benefits far outweigh the risks and help protect people from severe illness and hospitalization.

