Raising awareness about diabetes for National Diabetes Month

In today’s Health Alert, November is National Diabetes Month, a time to raise awareness about this chronic disease that affects roughly 38 million Americans. This year's theme is all about preventing diabetes-related health issues.

I'm here to share some useful tips and the health problems that people with diabetes can develop.

Several of my family members have diabetes, so I am very familiar with the long-term complications.

Now, diabetes develops when blood glucose levels, also called blood sugar, become too high. And over time, this excess glucose can lead to damage in various parts of the body, including the eyes, kidneys, nerves, feet, and heart. It can even affect your hearing and leave you more prone to skin problems, including bacterial and fungal infections.

Diabetes has also been linked to certain kinds of cancer like liver, pancreas, and breast cancer. Furthermore, type 2 diabetes may increase the risk of dementia.

What’s particularly concerning is that 1 in 5 people with diabetes don’t even know they have it, and a whopping 38% of the American adult population is prediabetic. This means their blood sugar levels are higher than normal but haven't reached the diabetes range yet.

What tips can people do to prevent diabetes health problems?

It’s imperative to manage diabetes to help prevent complications effectively. You can start with the ABCs.

“A” stands for the A1C test. This measures your average blood glucose levels and the test is conducted by a health care professional. Of course, with modern technology, some people have continuous monitoring devices for around-the-clock tracking.

As for “B,” that’s for blood pressure, and “C” is for cholesterol. Please monitor these metrics and aim for a healthy range. Talk to your healthcare team for personalized ABC targets.

Next, look at your lifestyle habits and take steps toward healthy habits. For example, you can:



Make nutritious meals

Engage in physical activity

Prioritize sleep and

Quit smoking

Remember, building healthier habits takes time, so begin gradually to make these habits a natural part of your daily routine.

Another important tip is to take your medications as prescribed. Never skip a dose, and if you’re having any issues, be sure to talk to your doctor about potential changes.

Next, talk with your primary care provider about weight management strategies if you struggle with excess weight.

Additionally, don't underestimate the importance of prioritizing your mental health. Managing diabetes can be challenging, so seek support if you experience emotional distress, like feeling sad or overwhelmed.

Lastly, it’s important to work closely with your healthcare team because successfully managing diabetes is a collaborative effort. Following this approach and these tips can help protect your health and well-being.

