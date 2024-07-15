Reduced worldwide rates continue to leave millions unvaccinated

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the world is seeing a continued reduction in the number of children vaccinated against various illnesses. A new report raises concerns about the immunization gap that is leaving millions of children unvaccinated.

Childhood vaccination rates declined around the world during the pandemic. Now, here we are, four years later, and the numbers still have not recovered.

The latest data came out today from the World Health Organization and UNICEF. The report measured vaccination rates in 185 countries associated with 14 diseases. It used a third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine – known as DTP3 – as the global marker for immunization coverage.

Here’s what the data showed:



DTP3 coverage was 84 percent last year, as well as in 2022. However, that’s below the 86 percent recorded in 2019.

In addition, measles coverage was very low, and experts say it could lead to further outbreaks like the ones that occurred in 103 countries over the past five years.

Here in the United States, 92 percent of children were vaccinated last year against measles, mumps, and rubella by age 2. However, that’s below the federal target of 95 percent.

And here in Michigan, the health department just reported a case of measles in Macomb County. That’s the sixth case so far this year.

Experts point to several reasons for the global decline in vaccination rates, including disruptions in healthcare services, vaccine hesitancy, and a lack of access to health services. The report also found that half of the unvaccinated children last year live in countries experiencing conflict and vulnerability, like Ukraine and the Middle East.

Here in Michigan, we’ve also seen a decline in vaccination rates over the past four years. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s immunization coverage rate for 19 to 35-month-olds was 73-point-1 percent in 2020. As of this past March, that number has dropped to 66-point-5 percent.

So, here are some of the steps the State is taking to increase the vaccination rates:



Number one: Improving equitable access to immunizations for everyone.

Secondly, engaging non-traditional vaccine providers, like pharmacies, dental offices and school clinics.

Next: expanding outreach to communities to improve vaccine confidence.

And finally, hosting meetings to share new and promising practices.

So, there’s still a lot of work to be done to protect our most at-risk children and to help prevent future outbreaks, epidemics and potential pandemics.