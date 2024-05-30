Study finds HPV vaccine can lower multiple cancer risks in adults

(WXYZ) — New research has found the HPV vaccine dramatically reduced cases of head and neck cancer in adulthood.

HPV is a widespread viral infection behind an estimated 690,000 cancer cases globally each year.

I love sharing science-backed news, especially when it comes to vaccines because there is so much false and misleading information out there.

Now, HPV stands for human papillomavirus. It’s a common virus that nearly every person will get at some point.

Initially, the vaccine was primarily marketed toward females because HPV is a major cause of cervical cancer. However, it was later updated to include boys as the virus can also lead to genital cancers like anal and penile.

Also, HPV is responsible for roughly 70% of head and neck cancers, with men being about twice as likely as women to be diagnosed with these cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute.

So, it’s great that this latest research found encouraging news, which is this: vaccinated males experienced a 56% reduced risk of HPV-associated head and neck cancer. And this risk reduction percentage will likely improve over time.

The full impact may not be evident for decades, as these cancers typically develop later in life often when people are in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

Kids can start getting the HPV vaccine as early as 9 years old, however the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention generally recommends starting at ages 11 or 12. That’s because the vaccine works best when given before exposure to the virus, typically before becoming sexually active. HPV is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact and often through sexual activity.

Now, it’s recommended that everyone through age 26 receive the HPV vaccine if they are not fully vaccinated already. However, some people can still get the vaccine up to age 45. It's best to talk with a physician to help decide if it's suitable based on individual health and risk factors.

I have three boys, and they’ll be getting the HPV vaccine. I say this because right now, adolescent boys are lagging behind in vaccination. Parents and young men need to understand that HPV vaccination is not just for girls. Vaccination is important for both sexes.

The CDC estimates roughly 13 million Americans, including teenagers, get infected every year. And more than 42 million are infected with HPV types known to cause disease. So, think of the HPV vaccine as a way to help prevent cancer – it’s safe, effective and provides lasting protection.

THIS WEEK ON 'THE DR.NANDI SHOW’

Medical technology is certainly enhancing and extending our lives. Dr. Partha Nandi, MD, and his experts discuss how cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing and 3D bio-ink are shaping the future and bringing hope to patients and their families. Plus, a guest who watched her father’s health rapidly decline shares how a piece of her liver and a skilled surgeon gave her Dad his life back. Also, the potential for stem cells to fight a wide range of diseases, how artificial intelligence and machine learning save lives and how a new medical device brings a young woman peace of mind. Tune in on Saturday, June 1 at 5 p.m. to watch “The Fountain of Youth: Technology for Extending our Lives.”