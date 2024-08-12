Study predicts significant rise in cancer cases, deaths among men by 2025

(WXYZ) — An alarming new study forecasts a significant rise in cancer cases and death rates among men worldwide over the next 25 years.

An 84% increase in cancer cases and a 93% jump in cancer deaths is expected by the year 2050.

Researchers from Australia have projected a very troubling increase.

For the study, 30 different types of cancer were examined using population data from 185 countries and territories.

After analyzing the data, findings projected that cancer cases will rise from 10.3 million in 2022 to 19 million by 2050.

Deaths are projected to increase from 5.4 million to 10.5 million.

The outlook for older men aged 65 and up is even more grim, with deaths predicted to rise by 117%.

Now what cancers were found to have the highest increases?

Lung cancer is expected to remain the most common and deadly, with an 87% rise in cases and deaths. Mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer that affects the thin tissue lining internal organs, is projected to increase by 105%.

Deaths related to prostate cancer are anticipated to surge by 136%. Increases in skin cancer are expected, as well as more bladder cancer cases and related deaths.

Cancer death rates in men worldwide were 43% higher than in women in 2020. Men also had 19% more cancer diagnoses overall.

Even today, men are more likely to die from cancer than women. But why is that?

Well, men are more likely to smoke and drink alcohol — both of which are linked to various cancers.

They also face higher exposure to harmful substances at work, and they tend to be less proactive about cancer prevention and regular screenings.

They might also have fewer treatment options or be less likely to follow through with treatment compared to women.

Age plays a role as well. Research shows that older men generally have lower survival rates than younger men.

This can be due to late-stage diagnoses, reduced tolerance to treatment and financial barriers that limit health care access.

So what can men do to help reduce cancer? Here’s my advice:



Avoid smoking

Limit alcohol consumption

Stay physically active

Maintain a healthy weight

Use sun protection

Get regular check-ups and screenings

Keep up with vaccinations

Be aware of family medical history

Eat a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables and whole grains, while limiting processed meats and saturated fats.

Lastly, it’s really important to discuss any concerns with your doctor to understand your risks and develop effective prevention strategies.