Tips for beating the negative health effects of Daylight Saving Time

(WXYZ) — In today's Health Alert, don't forget to turn your clocks back an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end on November 5th at 2 a.m.

While many of us eagerly await that extra hour of sleep, keep in mind the time change can still negatively impact our well-being. Whenever the clocks change, it messes with our sleep patterns. However, falling back an hour is generally less disruptive to our bodies compared to springing forward and losing an hour of sleep. For example, when researchers looked at heart attack rates the day after these time changes, they found a 24% increase in heart attacks after springing forward but a 21% decrease after falling back. This could be due to the extra hour of sleep we gain.

However, other research found negative effects associated with the fall time change. It has been linked to an 11% rise in depressive episodes and can trigger cluster headaches. These headaches are intense and short-lived, occurring daily for weeks or even months. The reason behind this connection might be that the part of the brain responsible for our daily sleep-wake cycle also generates these severe headaches.

Lastly, just because we can potentially get an extra hour of sleep doesn’t mean it will actually happen. Our bodies are used to specific sleep schedules, so don't be surprised if you find yourself feeling tired earlier and waking up earlier. You may experience irritability, fatigue, and moodiness while you adjust, which can last about a week or so.

To help ease the transition, I suggest you start gradually shifting your bedtime and wake-up time by 10 to 15 minutes later each day - starting tonight. Make sure to wind down an hour before sleep by avoiding digital devices. Instead, you can read books, take a warm bath, or listen to soothing music. Also, avoid caffeine, alcohol, and late-night snacks before bed. Keep your bedroom temperature cool, between 60-75 degrees. Try to avoid afternoon naps and, instead, get outdoors for some exercise, preferably during daylight hours. As it can improve sleep quality and duration.

Remember, sleep is food for the brain. It affects mood, cognitive function, job performance, social interactions, and overall health. So aim to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night. And try not to stress too much about the time change. But if you find yourself struggling with sleep or health issues, be sure to discuss them with your healthcare provider.

