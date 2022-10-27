Top-three amoxicillin manufacturers report shortages of common cold antibiotic

(WXYZ) — An antibiotic drug to treat infections in children is in short supply. The top-three manufacturers of amoxicillin are reporting supply constraints in the U.S. due to delays and supply chain issues.

The Food and Drug Administration says it’s working with the companies to solve the problem.

If any parent, like myself, has had a child with an ear infection, pneumonia or bronchitis, then they were most likely treated with the antibiotic amoxicillin. It can also be prescribed for urinary tract infections and bacterial nose, throat and skin infections.

Now, this medication is a penicillin-type antibiotic. It works by killing the bacteria that caused the infection and preventing any more growth. The drug is considered a first-line therapy, meaning it’s a primary treatment because it works great in kids and is well-tolerated. It can be prescribed as a capsule, tablet, chewable tablet and liquid.

As for shortages, the top-three manufacturers report a limited supply of various doses of this medication. And unfortunately, the liquid form, which is most commonly used with children, is where most of the shortages are occurring.

Unfortunately, the shortage could mean delays regarding treatment. It’s important to talk to your pediatrician regarding the shortage and to see if other forms of amoxicillin are appropriate. For example, if children are old enough, they may be able to take tablets or capsules. There are chewables as I mentioned, but they have to be chewed thoroughly or crushed up first before they are swallowed.

As for alternatives to amoxicillin, yes there are other antibiotics. But what’s prescribed will depend on the specific illness and age of the child. Some are not as effective, may cost more money or have side effects.

Regarding the flu, amoxicillin is used to treat bacterial infections and not viral infections. So please don’t take them if you have influenza or the common cold. They will not help you, and their side effects can still cause harm.

Lastly, if your child — or anyone — takes antibiotics, it’s important to take them exactly as prescribed. Just because your child may feel better doesn’t mean it’s time to stop the medication. Only stop if given the green light by your doctor.

