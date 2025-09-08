What to know about high blood pressure, a silent killer that increases stroke, dementia risks

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, high blood pressure is often called the silent killer. By age 40, more than half of Americans have it, and many don’t even know. So what does that mean for your health, and what can you do about it?

Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know about high blood pressure

In my practice, I see high blood pressure all the time, and I talk about it often with my patients. It’s called the silent killer because most people don’t have any warning signs. You can feel perfectly fine and still have dangerously high numbers. And, if it’s left untreated, it can damage your heart, kidneys, and brain. It raises your risk of heart disease, stroke, and dementia. That’s why keeping it under control is so important.

Now, the new guidelines from the American Heart Association emphasize earlier action. Lifestyle changes are the first step. That means cutting back on salt, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol, and managing stress with things like meditation or yoga. It also means maintaining a healthy weight and following a heart-healthy eating plan, like the DASH diet.

However, if you have stage 1 hypertension - that’s 130 or higher on the top number - and nothing changes after 3 to 6 months of modifying your lifestyle, then medication is recommended.

If you have stage 2 hypertension, which means your blood pressure is in the 140s or higher, then the American Heart Association recommends starting with two medications. Research shows that one pill is often not enough to bring blood pressure down to the healthy range, which is below 120 over 80.

Regular blood pressure screenings are very important. I recommend adults get checked at least every couple of years starting at 18, and more often if you’re older or at higher risk.

As for medications, there are several types: diuretics, ACE inhibitors, and calcium channel blockers. But not everyone responds well to these. That’s why there’s excitement about a new class of medication in development. It targets a hormone called aldosterone, which affects fluid and sodium balance. Too much can drive blood pressure up. Studies so far are promising and could provide us with another tool in the future.

The main thing I tell my patients is this: get your blood pressure checked regularly. The earlier you catch high blood pressure and manage it, the better your chances are of staying healthy for years to come.