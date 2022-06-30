What to know about monkeypox after Michigan's 1st probable case

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has detected the first probable monkeypox case in the state.

Preliminary testing turned up a presumptive positive result for an Oakland County resident.

Very few details have been released to protect the patient’s privacy. But the person is reportedly isolating and close contacts are being notified.

As to the risk, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says this individual does not pose a threat to the public. But I can understand the concern as case counts have continued to grow in the U.S.

As of Wednesday, 306 cases in 27 states and the District of Columbia have been identified.

Despite the growing numbers, health experts believe that most of these cases have been spread through sexual contact. The people most at risk are men who engage in sexual activity with other men and possibly health care workers who treat these cases if they don’t wear protective equipment.

That’s because the viral illness can spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact.

Symptoms to watch out for are fevers, headaches, body aches, chills and exhaustion. Some people develop a rash on the face, hands and other parts of the body that looks like pimples or blisters.

Related: 'This is not another COVID.' Dr. Sims of Beaumont Health discusses monkeypox after probable case found in MI

Regarding treatments, tecovirimat is an antiviral that is approved for smallpox but could be prescribed for monkeypox. However, it’s typically only given to those at high risk of getting severely ill, like patients with weakened immune systems.

As for vaccines, there is a two-dose vaccine called Jynneo that can prevent monkeypox. It’s approved for adults 18 and up. There is also an older smallpox vaccine called ACAM2000 that can be used.

Smallpox and monkeypox are genetically similar, so drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox can be used for monkeypox. The only issue with the smallpox vaccine is that it has a greater risk of side effects and is not recommended for people with HIV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently only recommending vaccines for certain people like those who:

Are close personal contacts of people with monkeypox

May have been exposed to the virus

May have an increased risk of being exposed to the virus, like those who diagnose monkeypox through laboratory testing

Lastly, if you’re concerned about monkeypox or feel like you’ve been exposed, please talk to your family doctor. Again, the risk to the general public is low. But health officials are taking steps to get ahead of this outbreak. For example, testing is being expanded and more vaccines are being ordered.

