What you need to know about frostbite amid metro Detroit's frigid temperatures

(WXYZ) — In today's Health Alert, the weather is extremely cold, with temperatures in single digits. How safe is it to be outside in these conditions?

It's really, really cold outside. And it's the kind of cold that can be dangerous if you’re not careful. Because if you're out too long, you can develop frostbite. And frostbite can cause you to lose not just your fingers and toes but possibly the tips of your nose and ears.

Now, you might think just checking the temperature is enough. But you also need to take into consideration the wind chill factor. Because when the wind is blowing, our bodies cool down faster, and our skin temperature drops. And frostbite happens when your skin and the tissue underneath freeze.

So before heading outside, check the National Weather Service’s wind chill chart. It breaks down different temperatures and wind speeds, giving you an idea of how long it might take to get frostbite. For instance, if it's zero degrees Fahrenheit and the wind is blowing at 15 miles per hour, frostbite would take about 30 minutes to develop. However, if the wind exceeds 50 miles per hour, frostbite could set in as quickly as 10 minutes. Keep in mind that this is an estimate. How fast you develop frostbite also depends on other factors like how warmly you’re dressed, if you smoke, have diabetes or Raynaud syndrome, or take beta-blocker medications.

There are three stages of frostbite to watch out for.

In the first degree, your body parts turn red, and you have that pins-and-needles or prickling feeling. It’s important to get inside and warm up as soon as possible. Stick your fingers under your armpit, soak your toes in warm water, and use a warm cloth for facial areas.

For second-degree frostbite, your skin color may look pale white, bluish-white, or grayish-yellow. It may feel warm, start swelling, and look mottled. You might feel burning and stinging. It’s important to seek medical treatment to prevent more damage.

With third-degree frostbite, your skin looks blue-gray, and you feel numb - no pain or cold. Nearby muscles might stop working. Swelling after rewarming could cause blood clots, reducing blood flow. Also, skin tissue can turn black and become hard as it dies. It’s critical to seek medical attention immediately so that, hopefully, you can avoid amputation.

Lastly, never rub or massage any areas with frostbite. And try not to move or walk on affected body parts, as this can worsen tissue damage.

So please stay safe outdoors by taking appropriate precautions during these cold spells.

