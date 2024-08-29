Why late summer, early fall can be challenging for people with allergies

(WXYZ) — If you suffer from allergies, this time of the year can be particularly tough. Late summer and early autumn are known for triggering a rise in allergens.

It’s ragweed season. Ragweed is notorious for triggering seasonal allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever. This flowering plant produces very small, light pollen. So it can travel very easily through the air.

When ragweed reaches its peak blooming stage, it can release billions of pollen grains, making it challenging for the 50 million Americans who are allergic. Some people are particularly sensitive and can react to even tiny amounts of pollen.

But it’s not just ragweed causing problems. Other allergenic plants like sagebrush, pigweed and lamb's quarters also release pollen that can worsen symptoms. Plus, damp conditions and decaying leaves can lead to the growth of mold, adding to the discomfort.

On top of that, as people spend more time indoors to escape outdoor allergens, they’re also exposed to indoor allergens like pet dander and dust mites, which can trigger or worsen symptoms.

The most common symptoms are itchy or watery eyes and runny nose, but there’s also sneezing, nasal congestion, rash, coughing or itchy throat. Unfortunately, these symptoms may persist until we get our first frost, which kills off the plants.

To reduce your exposure, I’d recommend staying indoors on high pollen count days, using air purifiers to help remove allergens from the air and keeping windows and doors closed.

As for treatment, here are some effective treatment options:



Antihistamines: This class of drugs helps to relieve symptoms by blocking histamine, the chemical the body releases during an allergic reaction.

Nasal Corticosteroids: These are sprays that can reduce inflammation in the nasal passages, easing congestion and other nasal symptoms.

Decongestants: These medications can help shrink your nasal passages and relieve congestion and a runny nose.

Eye Drops: They’re great for easing burning, itchiness and redness in the eyes.

If you’re looking for long-term symptom reduction, you may want to try Immunotherapy. There are two types: allergy shots and tablets that dissolve under your tongue. Both methods help build up resistance over time.

If you’re struggling with allergies, please talk with a health care provider. Some medications work better than others and it’s important to get a proper diagnosis and treatment plan that’s right for you.

THIS WEEK ON 'THE DR. NANDI SHOW'

Dr. Nandi, MD, explores how to raise healthy, well-rounded children. Founders of Building Connected Communities and Dr. Elisa Song discuss whole childwellness. Engage your children with advice from Katie Kimball, creator of Kids Cook Real Food, and teach your children to meditate with Dr. Madiha Saeed. Tune in this Sunday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. to watch "New Age of Parenting."

