Heated debate on book banning resumes at Dearborn schools during 2nd board meeting

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heated debate in the Dearborn Public Schools district to potentially ban library books that some call controversial continued Thursday night.

The tension boiled over at Stout Middle School, where hundreds packed into the auditorium to make their voices heard.

"Everyone have compassion and consider the harm you do to the most vulnerable among us when you stigmatize their very existence. It is the duty of every community to build a nurturing environment," Jackson Wagner, a Dearborn resident, said.

This is the second time this week the topic was discussed. On Monday, the board meeting was derailed by a large and disorderly crowd. After going into a recess, the meeting continued Thursday evening.

Some parents feel that books discussing sexual acts, dating apps and other mature themes should not be in school libraries, adding they don’t see the educational merit.

"They are sexually explicit. They are pornographic. They are disgusting. I am disgusted just looking at them, let alone reading them," parent Rola Sale said.

On the other hand, some feel like it’s going to hurt students to remove these books, especially those who identify as LGBTQ.

"Stop pretending this is about protecting children from books. We all know this is about erasing our LGBTQ students — it was literally written on signs that people brought to the meeting on Monday,' a teacher from Dearborn said.

Many parents say they felt silenced after Monday's board meeting was cut short.

"I am sick of the only books that my son can read are about slavery and lynching, which I find disgusting," a longtime Dearborn resident said.

The district wanted Thursday's meeting to be peaceful, but they also prepared for the worst. They had police, extra security and medal detectors at the middle school.

People waited in line for over an hour to get in. The district says this was another chance for people to express their concerns.

"When the schools decided to take God out of the classroom, it was to protect children from being indoctrinated. The same applies here," a parent said.

The district says four out of six of the books that were pulled from the library have LGBTQ themes in them. They have updated their review process and parents can challenge books.

