Help Give A Child A Book! How you can donate to WXYZ's campaign to improve childhood literacy

(WXYZ) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. And right now, the need has never been greater. Families are being hit hard with skyrocketing grocery costs, utility bills, and gas prices — and sometimes a new book just isn't an option for parents. Together we can help.

Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, with support of the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Every $5 you donate buys one book for a child who needs it most.

HELP GIVE A CHILD A BOOK BY CLICKING HERE

You can also text WXYZ to 50155 to make a donation today!

On September 28, we're running a donation campaign all day long on WXYZ-TV and WXYZ.com with matching sponsors. IBEW Local 58 and NECA, Trion Solutions, Giroux Pappas Trial Attorneys, and LaFontaine Automotive Group will be matching donations up to $5,000 each.

We work closely with Scholastic Book Fairs; they help us get the highest quality books at cost and handle the book fairs. Our partners at United Way for Southeastern Michigan also help us identify the schools where we can see the biggest impact.

Last year, with collected funds and with a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Foundation, we were able to give 10,829 books to over 2,000 children in the community to generate nearly 2 million minutes of reading time for our local kids.

“This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager.

The nationwide campaign resulted in more than more than 207,200 books that were distributed, which will generate about 37 million reading minutes.

