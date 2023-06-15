'Help me call 911.' Elderly woman gets help after passing note to bank worker

(WXYZ) — An elderly woman received help from law enforcement after slipping a note to a bank worker in Pinckney that read “help me call 911.”

Police say the incident happened in the drive-thru lanes of the bank on June 13.

Officers responded to the bank and interviewed the driver and passenger before contacting other law enforcement.

Police reportedly arrested the passenger in the vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Hamburg Township, for attempted armed robbery and other crimes.

According to police, the elderly driver was the suspect’s mother. The victim was unharmed.

Police say, “without the help of an astute bank staff, this incident could have ended much worse.”

The suspect is now facing a charge of attempted armed robbery. She was given a $250,000 cash bond.