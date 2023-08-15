Help name Monroe Public Safety Department’s new therapy dog

(WXYZ) — The Monroe Public Safety Department is welcoming their newest therapy dog, a 12-week-old goldendoodle.

The dog will help provide emotional support and comfort to officers as well as students and the Monroe community.

According to the City of Monroe, the canine will work with School Resource Officer Josh Sawdy.

“Incorporating a therapy dog in the department reflects our commitment to our officer wellness initiatives,” said Chad Tolstedt, Director of Public Safety at the City of Monroe, in a press release. “By investing in resources that nurture their mental health, we are ensuring that they can continue to protect and serve our community with the utmost professionalism and compassion. Furthermore, our therapy dog will enhance our community outreach efforts by breaking down barriers and strengthening the relationships between officers and those they serve.”

The city also announced that the therapy dog's name will be decided by the community!

Starting today through August 19, the community can vote on the dog’s name here. Polls close at 11:59 p.m. on the August 19.