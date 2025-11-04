Help name the turkeys for Michigan Governor Whitmer's 2025 turkey pardon

(WXYZ) — Gobble, gobble! Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Michiganders to put their creative thinking caps on and come up with names for two special turkeys.

The naming contest for the pair of turkeys in this year's turkey pardon is now open.

You can submit your names by Sunday, November 9, at 11:59 p.m. The turkeys will be pardoned on Tuesday, November 18.

The governor's office says there is no limit to the number of suggestions!

In 2023, the winning name was "Dolly Pardon," and in 2022, the governor pardoned "Mitch E. Gander."

To submit a name, click here.