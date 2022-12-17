Henry Ford Health, Detroit Pistons team up to offer free prostate cancer screening

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health and the Detroit Pistons will host a free prostate cancer screening event today, December 17, from 8:00 am to noon at Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine in Detroit.

Twice as likely to affect Black men, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer affecting men. A simple, annual PSA blood test can identify this type of cancer in its earliest stages and prevent prostate cancer-related deaths.

To qualify for prostate cancer screening, men must meet the following requirements:

Must be at least 50-years-old and have an average risk of developing prostate cancer and expected to live at least 10 more years.

Must be at least 45-years-old with a high risk of developing prostate cancer, including African Americans and men with a first-degree relative, father or brother, diagnosed with prostate cancer before the age of 65.

Must be at least 40-years-old with an even higher risk. This includes men with more than one first-degree relative diagnosed with prostate cancer before the age of 65.

Men who complete prostate cancer screening at the event will be entered into a drawing to win a 2-year lease of a new Cadillac or Mercedes vehicle, sponsored by Prestige Automotive Group.

Henry Ford Health doctors and staff will be onsite to facilitate the screenings.

To confirm eligibility and attendance, please register at henryford.com/YourProstateYourHealth.

Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine is located at 90 Amsterdam St. in Detroit.