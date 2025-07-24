Henry Ford Health Neurologist speaks on link between the heat and migraines

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the mercury climbs into the 90s, the heat isn’t just uncomfortable — it could be a serious trigger for those living with migraines.

High heat and humidity can push the brain into stress mode — activating pain pathways and inflammation in those prone to migraines. That’s according to Dr. Ashhar Ali, a neurologist and headache specialist with Henry Ford Health.

"The trigger seems to be excess stress on the brain in general as a whole, and we know that heat and humidity and even low barometric pressure are actually added stressors to the nervous system, and in patients that are predisposed to having migraine attacks, they are more likely to have them because of this additional stress on their brain," Dr. Ali said.

So what should you do if you suffer from Migraines? Dr Ali said for occasional migraine, over-the-counter medications are generally effective. He said if you know there is a big change in the weather or you know there are going to be hot & humid like today, you may want to take preventative medication.

Other steps include drinking water even if you're not thirsty, limiting time outside, staying cool, and wearing sunglasses to block bright light — another common migraine trigger.

Migraine is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide — especially in young women. Dr. Ali encourages anyone struggling with frequent or severe migraines to talk with their doctor. Treatments today are more effective than ever.