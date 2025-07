DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford Museum is closed for the day due to a water main break, the museum tells us.

The break happened in the employee entrance to the museum, next to Lovett Hall.

The City of Dearborn and the museum's senior management are both at the museum. Crews are on scene, with the museum hoping to re-open for tomorrow.

The cause of the water main break has not been determined at this time; Greenfield Village is still open for the day, the museum said.