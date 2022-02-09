Henry Ford Museum offering $3 tickets for low-income families who show EBT or WIC card

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford Museum has teamed up with Museums for All to offer low-income families reduced admission into the Herny Ford Museum.

Admission for SNAP/EBT and WIC cardholders, plus four guests, will now be $3. This ticket price will give visitors access to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village.

In addition to the discounted price, the parking fee will also be waived.

The museum hopes this partnership will encourage all Michiganders to visit museums more frequently.

This new initiative is in effect immediately.