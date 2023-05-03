Watch Now
News

Here are all the records broken by massive May UP snowstorm

National Weather Service Marquette May snowfall
National Weather Service Marquette<br/>
National Weather Service Marquette May snowfall
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 10:08:54-04

The massive snowstorm that hit Michigan's Upper Peninsula shattered records for both the region and for some of the country.

The snowstorm, which kicked off on May 1 and lasted through May 2, dropped more than two feet of snow in some areas of the U.P.

According to the National Weather Service's Marquette office, it set four records:

  • Greatest calendar snowfall in May – 19.8 inches on May 1
  • Greatest 2-day snowfall in May – 26.2 inches
  • Snowiest May on record – 26.2 inches
  • Greatest May snow depth – 20 inches at 8 a.m. on May 2

Also, the office said that the current snowfall for the season is now 265.1 inches at the office. That's more than 22 feet of snow.
Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist in Alaska, also said that the snowfall in Herman, Mich. reported 27" of snow on May 2 alone.

That's the greatest one-day May snowfall record east of the Rocky Mountains.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning